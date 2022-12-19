St. Charles to offer free Christmas tree collection

The city of St. Charles is offering residents free Christmas tree collection.

No sticker is required. During the weeks of Jan. 2 and Jan. 9, trees will be picked up on both sides of the Fox River on the regularly scheduled refuse day.

After that two-week period, a sticker will be required to pick up the tree. All decorations, including tinsel, must be removed before putting it out for collection.

Refuse collection will be delayed one day Christmas week and one day the week of New Year. For more information, go to stcharlesil.gov or call the Public Works Department at 630-377-4405.