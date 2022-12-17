St. Charles police reports: Nov. 2-26, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the St. Charles Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

St. Charles

Assault

Sean P. Gallagher, 19, of the 200 block of Sulley Square, Geneva, was charged at 10:12 a.m. Nov. 12 with aggravated assault.

Trespassing

Juan Jose Rosas, 38, homeless, St. Charles, was charged at 6:38 p.m. Nov. 26 with trespassing.

Battery

Sarah K. Mooney, 51, of the 400 block of South 11th Avenue, St. Charles, was charged at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 2 with battery.

Disorderly conduct

Phillip G. Lawson, 24, of the zero to 100 block of Saddlewood Court, Sugar Grove, was charged at 11:32 a.m. Nov. 15 with disorderly conduct.