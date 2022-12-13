St. Charles alderpersons favor starting over process to redevelop former police station site

St. Charles alderpersons favor starting over the process to redevelop the former police station along the Fox River.

At the St. Charles Planning and Development Committee meeting on Monday, the majority of alderpersons favored a motion to return all submitted plans with an invitation to resubmit along with new proposals once new guidelines on feasibility have been developed.

The recommendation will now go to the full City Council.

“I basically think it would serve everyone’s best interest to just start the entire process over,” 4th Ward Alderperson Bryan Wirball said. “I hope that we are committed to restoring that confidence with the residents. Because I think it’s eroded over the last few months. And I’m not blaming anybody up here. Sometimes things don’t work out the way they are supposed to and we learn from it and we start over. And I think that’s a good approach, just start over.”

There has been much public opposition to Frontier Development’s plans for the site. Frontier Development, in partnership with Chicago-based The Prime Group and Architectural Wood Expressions, proposes to build one six-story building and parking garage that would contain 107 residential units, four restaurants, 164 hotel rooms, a spa/fitness center and conference space. An 85,000-square-foot outdoor plaza, two rooftop pools and 750 lineal feet of public riverwalk also are part of the plans.

The project would cost about $150 million to build with the developers asking the city for up to $20 million tax increment financing and revenue sharing financing provided by the city. Alderpersons also have been reviewing Murphy Development Group’s proposal to build a five- to seven-story building that would house 141 apartments, a restaurant and retail space. The project would cost an estimated $60.5 million, with the developer not seeking any incentives from the city.

Murphy Development Group is proposing to build a five- to seven-story building that would house 141 apartments, a restaurant and retail space. (Photo provided by Murphy Development Group)

At a special St. Charles City Council workshop meeting July 25, alderpersons reviewed four proposals for the site. The majority of alderpersons at that meeting voiced their preference for the proposals put forth by Murphy Development Group and Frontier Development.

St. Charles Economic Development Director Derek Conley told alderpersons Monday that a feasibility study or studies would look at such things as traffic and utility concerns and environmental considerations.

“Staff is supportive of gathering more information and bringing it back to City Council,” he said. “What is the capacity of the site? How much can it hold as far as traffic goes and as far as utilities and things like that.”

Staff has suggested issuing a request for proposal for such a feasibility study to be done and then to hire a firm in May. The study could take several months to complete, Conley said.

Second Ward Alderperson Rita Payleitner had previously proposed that alderpersons vote on a motion directing staff to do a feasibility study of the former police station site. In addition, she had said the City Council should vote on the disposition of the existing proposals, with an invitation to resubmit, along with any other new proposals, once new guidelines on feasibility have been developed.

“It’s not a rejection, it’s an invitation to return within the guidance of this new data,” 4th Ward Alderperson David Pietryla said.

First Ward Alderperson Ron Silkaitis also thought the City Council needs to start the process over.

“After we get the study done, we will see what we can and can’t build there,” he said.

Resident Mike Kanute applauded alderpersons for their action. Kanute is part of the group Citizens for Responsible Development.

The group is opposed to Frontier Development’s plan for several reasons, including that the proposal is too big for the riverfront and that heavy traffic will overwhelm the surrounding neighborhoods and Main Street.

“I want to thank the City Council and all the members here tonight for reaching that conclusion and for listening to the great amount of input that we have brought,” he said. “I do believe that with the feasibility studies that will be conducted and with the additional input you will receive on future concepts and future proposals, that you all and future City Council members will come up with something that is appropriate for that site, that respects our river and actually enhances our downtown. And I look forward in the future to seeing a project like that.”