Batavia man charged with producing, possessing child sex abuse material

A Batavia man has been charged with several felonies for production of and possessing child pornography.

According to a news release from Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser’s office, James K. Anderson, 74, of the 1300 block of Spencer Lane in Batavia, and formerly of Campton Hills, is charged with 21 counts of Class X felony manufacturing child pornography, moving depictions; 24 counts of Class 2 felony possession of child pornography, moving depictions; 21 counts of Class 3 felony unauthorized video recording, victim younger than 18; and four counts of Class 3 felony possession of child pornography, still images.

The release states that prior to March 15, 2021, Anderson manufactured multiple unauthorized video recordings of nude or partially clothed children who were younger than 18 years old.

Judge Julia Yetter set Anderson’s bail at $250,000 with 10% to apply for bond. Anderson’s next court appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. Jan. 13.

The Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office’s Child Exploitation Unit conducted the investigation with assistance from the Campton Hills Police Department, the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, the Illinois Attorney General’s Office and the Internet Crimes Against Children’s Task Force, the release stated.