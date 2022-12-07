St. Charles police reports: Nov. 18-25, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the St. Charles Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Theft

• Nataly Cholula, 27, of the 200 block of Ingalton Avenue, West Chicago, was charged at 12:08 p.m. Nov. 22 with retail theft.

• Thomas Patrick Searles, 39, of the 200 block of South Main Street, Bartlett, was charged at 7:27 a.m. Nov. 22 with retail theft.

• Sara Ann Gruber, 39, of the 800 block of Papoose Court, Carol Stream, was charged at 3:21 p.m. Nov. 27 with retail theft.

Battery

• Zachary N. Petrick, 23, of the 700 block of South 11th Avenue, St. Charles, was charged at 12:20 p.m. Nov. 18 with domestic battery and criminal damage to property.

• Olivier Babouga Bobiongono, 42, of the 1900 block of Wessel Court, St. Charles, was charged at 1:58 a.m. Nov. 25 with domestic battery.

• Nico L. Monteleone, 23, of the 100 block of Walnut Drive, St. Charles, was charged at 11:21 p.m. Nov. 25 with battery and obstructing and resisting a police officer.

• Arielle Marie McKenzie, 34, of the zero to 100 block of Kenilworth Avenue, Villa Park, was charged at 10:55 p.m. Nov. 20 with battery.

• John Joseph Knudtson, 44, of the zero to 100 block of Kenilworth Avenue, Villa Park, was charged at 11:10 p.m. Nov. 20 with battery.

DUI

• David Joseph Poisson, 24, of the 1100 block of West Washburne Avenue, Chicago, was charged at 2:48 a.m. Nov. 24 with driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane use, making an improper left turn and driving a vehicle with expired registration.

* Joseph Michael Gay, 38, of the 5N100 block of Meadow Drive near St. Charles, was charged at 1:04 a.m. Nov. 20 with driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane use.