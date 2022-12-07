Ex-Kane County sergeant already jailed for sexual harassment now being sued for more than $200K

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – Three of the four women that a former Kane County corrections sergeant sexually harassed are suing him and the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, seeking more than $200,000 in damages, court records show.

The three lawsuits, filed in 2021, all allege that as a supervisor in the jail, Russell H. Norris over several years committed repeated sexual batteries against them. They also allege he created a hostile work environment that the Sheriff’s Office failed to stop or prevent. Norris began serving his sentence of 180 days in the Kendall County jail Oct. 13 after pleading guilty in September to attempted criminal sexual assault and three counts of battery, according to court records and a news release.

Two plaintiffs seek more than $50,000 and one seeks more than $100,000 in damages from Norris and the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, court records show.

In a court filing, one plaintiff stated that the sexual harassment from Norris went on from 2017 through June 8, 2020, while another stated it went on from 2014 to April 2020.

Norris, 50, of Montgomery, also had been charged with seven felonies related to attempted sexual assault and official misconduct, but was not prosecuted for the allegations, records show.

“Because of his intimidating nature, they were afraid to go to anyone — until one came forward who had an actual eyewitness,” attorney Timothy O’Neil, who is representing two of the women, said. “And then it started unraveling.”

One of the victims filed a complaint about Norris on July 4, 2020, according to a news release from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office. Sheriff Ron Hain put Norris on administrative leave two days later and he resigned on Aug. 3, 2020, after 22 years with the sheriff’s office.

One of the incidents was caught on the jail surveillance cameras, O’Neil said, and Norris called one of the victims on her personal phone.

Records show the lawsuit from the third plaintiff, who is seeking more than $100,000 was filed by a woman who was a contract worker for Wexford Health Sources Inc. in the jail’s medical unit. She stated the abuse spanned from November 2019 to June 25, 2020.

The lawsuit asserts that Norris would enter and pass the woman’s work area, “out of view of any security cameras.” The lawsuit alleges he would comment on her body and make other remarks. When she protested his behavior, he would say he, “knows where the cameras are” and that he was “untouchable,” according to the lawsuit.

The Sheriff’s Office had a duty to provide a secure work environment, failed to supervise Norris, and failed to establish security measures such as monitoring cameras in the medical unit, the lawsuit asserts. Similarly, the lawsuit also states that Wexford had a duty to maintain a safe working environment.

Both the Sheriff’s Office and Wexford knew or should have known what Norris was doing, the lawsuit alleged.

That plaintiff also is suing Wexford Health Sources Inc., stating she was fired after being granted family leave. An attorney for the company did not return phone or email messages seeking comment.

An attorney representing the former Wexford employee did not respond to messages seeking comment.

The three filings all describe similar actions by Norris as unwelcome sexual advances, requests for sexual favors and unwanted physical contact.

“Initially, I was afraid to report the matter because Sergeant Russell Norris was in charge of the video cameras that could contain evidence of his wrongdoing, furthermore, I did not feel reporting the matter would be effective because Sergeant Norris told me he was ‘untouchable.’ There were no female supervisors, sergeants or command staff for me to report to,” one of the women stated in her lawsuit.

On July 9, 2020, the same woman sought an order of protection from Norris, stating that the former corrections officer forcibly “kissed me using his tongue, put his hands down my shirt and ... down my pants … ,” according to the filing.

As a result of continued incidents with Norris, the woman sought mental health treatment, according to the protective order filing.

The judge found that she was a “victim of non-consensual sexual conduct ...,” and ordered Norris to stay at least 100 feet away from the woman’s home and work area, records show.

The judge also ordered Norris not to have any contact with the woman directly or indirectly, records show.

All three lawsuits state the money being sought is for damages, loss of wages, medical bills, legal fees and expenses, and all three seek jury trials.

Court records do not show that Norris has an attorney for the civil actions.

On Nov. 30, Kane County Circuit Judge Susan Clancy Boles denied Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser’s motions to dismiss the lawsuits so all three civil actions will proceed, according to court records.

“Our office does not comment on pending litigation,” Mosser stated in an email.

One case is up for a status hearing Dec. 14. In the other two, Boles gave schedules for filings and responses that extend into next year, court records show.