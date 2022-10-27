Ex-Kane sergeant dodges felony charges, gets 180 days in jail in plea deal

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – In an agreement with prosecutors, a former Kane County corrections officer, initially charged with seven felonies – one related to attempted sexual assault and six of official misconduct – has pleaded guilty to four misdemeanor charges and was sentenced Sept. 29 to 180 days in jail, according to court records.

Russell H. Norris, 50, of Montgomery, had been charged Nov. 5, 2020, with attempted criminal sexual assault with the threat of force, a felony; and misdemeanor charges of attempted criminal sexual abuse with the use of force and four counts of battery, all involving four Kane County jail employees, according to court records and a news release from former Kane County State’s Attorney Joe McMahon.

Norris waived his right to a trial and pleaded guilty to the four misdemeanor charges against him and the felonies were not prosecuted, court records show.

Norris had been a corrections sergeant and a supervisor in the jail, the release stated.

“Norris … made unlawful physical contact with four Kane County jail employees. Some of the contact was of a sexual nature,” the news release had stated then. “All of the contact occurred at the jail while Norris and the victims were working.”

An employee filed a complaint about Norris on July 4, 2020 and Sheriff Ron Hain put him on administrative leave two days later, the release stated. Norris resigned Aug. 3, 2020, after 22 years with the sheriff’s office, according to the release.

“While this case is the cause of ongoing litigation, the incidents between this former employee and other employees were swiftly dealt with, administratively and referred to the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force for their thorough investigation that led to these criminal charges,” Hain stated in a text message.

Norris had been released after posting $10,000 bail or 10% of a $100,000 bond that was set.

Norris began serving his sentence of 180 days in the Kendall County jail Wednesday, without good time to apply – which means there will be no day-for-day reduction in the sentence, records show.

After that, he will be on 30 months of probation until March 28, 2025. Upon his release, Norris is not to have contact with the four victims, not commit any other criminal acts, be evaluated as a sex offender, comply with recommendations and register as a sex offender, according to the terms of his release.

Though Norris is shown as being detained in Kane County, in a text message, Hain confirmed that Norris is serving his sentence in the Kendall County jail for his own protection from other detainees.

Norris’ attorneys and Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser did not respond to a request for comment.