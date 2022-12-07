December 07, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsFriday Night DriveBearsOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent Calendar
News - Kane County

Drowning is preliminary cause of death of Algonquin woman

By Susan Sarkauskas - Daily Herald Media Group
A police vehicle leaves the area where a woman's body was found in the Fox River on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.

A police vehicle leaves the area where a woman's body was found in the Fox River on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (Amanda Marrazzo)

Drowning is the preliminary cause of death for an Algonquin woman whose body was found Monday morning in the Fox River near Carpentersville, according to the Kane County coroner.

The final determination of cause, as well as the manner of her death, won’t be determined until after the results of toxicology tests are done, Coroner Rob Russell said.

A woman's body was found Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in the Fox River in Carpentersville.

A woman's body was found Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in the Fox River in Carpentersville. (Amanda Marrazzo)

Russell said no signs of foul play were found during Wednesday’s autopsy.

The woman went missing from her home Sunday morning when she left to buy bread for breakfast. Her purse, car keys and phone were found at a Jewel store on East Algonquin Road.

Her body was discovered around 8:30 a.m. Monday near the Brunner Family Forest Preserve. The body was about 10 feet from the shore.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20221207/drowning-is-preliminary-cause-of-death-of-algonquin-woman

Kane CountyAlgonquinCarpentersvilleFox River