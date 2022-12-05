Body found in Fox River; foul play not suspected, police say

The day after an Algonquin woman was reported missing, the body of a person matching her description was pulled from the Fox River, Algonquin police said.

The investigation remains ongoing, Algonquin police said in a news release, but there does not appear to be any foul play.

A 52-year-old woman, last scene leaving the Jewel-Osco at 1501 E. Algonquin Road in Algonquin, was reported missing on Sunday, the department said in a notice Sunday. She was wearing a white winter jacket with fur and pajama bottom pants.

A woman's body was found Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in the Fox River in Carpentersville. (Amanda Marrazzo)

Multiple investigative efforts were made, including the use of drones and multiple K-9 units, according to the release Monday. During the course of the investigation, Ring doorbell images were obtained showing the woman walking alone in a neighborhood immediately southwest of the Jewel.

About 8:40 a.m. Monday, the Carpentersville Police Department received a report of a body in the Fox River in the area of Bolz Road and Williams Road, the release states. The body, which fit the woman’s description, was removed to await official, positive identification through the Kane County Coroner’s Office.