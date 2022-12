Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Camacho Hector Ochoa, 33, of the 400 block of Manor Place, Aurora, was charged Nov. 29 with domestic battery and unlawful restraint in an incident on Seavey Road a quarter mile east of Route 47 in Blackberry Township.