Batavia Boardwalk Shops accepting applications from local entrepreneurs for 2023 season

Batavia MainStreet is now accepting applications from local entrepreneurs for one of the ten Batavia Boardwalk Shops available for the 2023 season. The tiny shops are located on the southeast corner of Wilson and River streets.

Applications from budding business owners will be accepted through Jan. 31 and are available on the Batavia MainStreet website, downtownbatavia.com/Batavia-boardwalk-vendor-info/.

According to a news release, the Batavia Boardwalk Shops are designed to attract small businesses, create more retail shopping and bring people into downtown Batavia. The ten new shops will be open from the end of May until the end of December in 2023.

The program offers small business owners an opportunity to sell products and services of interest to patrons. Vendors located in the shops will be exposed to traffic from the Batavia Farmers’ Market, neighboring retailers and all other events held downtown. The Batavia MainStreet organization has created a program that helps educate and provide real-world examples for these startup businesses to succeed at the next level, the release stated.

Of the eight shops operating in 2020′s inaugural season, six moved on to permanent locations. Of 2021′s ten shops, six have opened locations and are succeeding in business. And two of the current 2022 shops have already signed leases for their future homes, the release stated.