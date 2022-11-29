November 29, 2022
Work on traffic signals in St. Charles begins Wednesday

By Shaw Local News Network
The Illinois Department of Transportation will be replacing signal cabinets on the traffic lights at some intersections in St. Charles over a period of a few weeks, beginning Nov. 30.

According to a news release, work will be performed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Wednesday. During the work, traffic signals will not be operating and four-way stop signs will be in place.

The affected intersections are as follows:

  • Wednesday, Nov. 30 - Illinois Route 64 and Illinois Route 31
  • Thursday, Dec. 1 - Illinois Route 25 and Illinois Avenue
  • Tuesday, Dec. 6 - Illinois Route 64 and Riverside Avenue
  • Tuesday, Dec. 13 - Illinois Route 64 and Third Street

Drivers should expect traffic delays and are encouraged to take alternate routes. For more information, contact IDOT at 800-452-4368.

