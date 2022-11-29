Work on traffic signals in St. Charles begins Wednesday

The Illinois Department of Transportation will be replacing signal cabinets on traffic lights at some intersections in St. Charles over a period of a few weeks.

According to a news release, work will be performed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Wednesday. During the work, traffic signals will not be operating and four-way stop signs will be in place.

The affected intersections are as follows:

Wednesday, Nov. 30 - Illinois Route 64 and Illinois Route 31

Thursday, Dec. 1 - Illinois Route 25 and Illinois Avenue

Tuesday, Dec. 6 - Illinois Route 64 and Riverside Avenue

Tuesday, Dec. 13 - Illinois Route 64 and Third Street

Drivers should expect traffic delays and are encouraged to take alternate routes. For more information, contact IDOT at 800-452-4368.