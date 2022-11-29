Chicken salad chain coming to Batavia in December

BATAVIA -- A national restaurant chain that sells chicken salads will open its first Chicago-area location in Batavia on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Chicken Salad Chick is the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant chain. It sells more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and desserts.

A new franchise owned by Kim and Garrett Seaman of Fox Valley Chick LLC will open at 220 N. Randall Road. The restaurant will open in the former Crabby Boil building in front of Menards.

The husband-and-wife team met when they were students at the University of Illinois and now live with their three young sons in St. Charles. Kim taught second grade at Louise White Elementary in Batavia over the past two decades and is excited to channel her passion into this new business venture.

“Garrett and I love being part of this tight-knit Batavia community, and when we learned about the Chicken Salad Chick culture and family-friendly atmosphere, we knew it would be a great fit,” she said.

Chicken Salad Chick is based in Atlanta and has grown to more than 220 restaurants in 17 states. This will be the fourth franchise in Illinois, with others being in East Peoria and the St. Louis area.

