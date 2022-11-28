St. Charles recognized for hiring military veterans

For the fifth consecutive year, the U.S. Department of Labor has presented the city of St. Charles with the HIRE Vets Gold Medallion Award.

The award recognizes the city for employing military veterans and is part of the Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act of 2017. The city received a gold level award in the medium sized employer (51-499 employees) category.

To achieve gold status, at least 7% of employees must be military veterans, with 75% employed for 12 months. The city exceeds this criteria, with nearly 10% of its workforce made up of veterans, many who have been employed at the city for several years.

“The city of St. Charles values the leadership and skills veterans bring to the workforce,” St. Charles Director of Human Resources Jennifer McMahon said in a news release from the city of St. Charles. “This award recognizes the city’s commitment to maintaining our exceptional standard in hiring and advancing veterans in the workplace. We are proud to support the heroes who sacrifice for their country.”

For additional information on the program, go to www.hirevets.gov or contact HIREVets@dol.gov.