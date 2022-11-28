Santa lights up the night in Batavia

Batavia Mayor Jeff Schielke and Santa Claus himself flipped the power switch Sunday evening, illuminating the community holiday tree during Batavia’s Celebration of Lights Festival.
Santa joined the Batavia Community Band in a rendition of “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” before heading inside to pose for photos and find out what kids want for Christmas.
The event also featured treats, numerous family photo op spots, wagon rides, a community singalong and a storytime presented by the Batavia Public Library.