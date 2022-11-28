Santa lights up the night in Batavia

Batavia Mayor Jeff Schielke and Santa Claus himself flipped the power switch Sunday evening, illuminating the community holiday tree during Batavia’s Celebration of Lights Festival.

Michael Smith and daughter Elizabeth, 2, check out the lights up close after Batavia’s holiday tree lighting Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com /Rick West/Daily Herald)

Santa joined the Batavia Community Band in a rendition of “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” before heading inside to pose for photos and find out what kids want for Christmas.

Jerry Thomas and the Batavia Community Band play during the Batavia Celebration of Lights Festival Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com /Rick West/Daily Herald)

The event also featured treats, numerous family photo op spots, wagon rides, a community singalong and a storytime presented by the Batavia Public Library.