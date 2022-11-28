Geneva holiday events to require street closures Dec. 2 & 3

The Geneva Police Department announced street closures to be implemented Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3 to accommodate the Christmas Walk and Holiday House Tour, according to a news release.

The Christmas Walk tree lighting ceremony begins at 6 p.m. Dec. 2. The police department and Geneva Emergency Management Agency will shut down Third Street from State Street to South Street at 5 p.m. All Intersections along South Third Street will also be closed. Temporary parking restrictions will be enacted earlier in the day in downtown Geneva in preparation for the Christmas Walk.

The police department will be present throughout the event and assisting festival guests during the evening. Following the conclusion of the Christmas Walk, the roadways will be reopened to traffic overnight.

The Geneva Holiday House Tour runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 2 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 3 at the following homes:

611 N First St.

522 Fulton St.

3616 Ridge Pointe Drive

1600 Kaneville Road

906 Sunset Road

Parking restrictions will be applied to streets surrounding each House Tour destination to provide increased safety for pedestrians and necessary clearance for emergency vehicles.

For more information on the Christmas Walk and Holiday House Tour, visit the Geneva Chamber of Commerce’s website at genevachamber.com.