St. Charles police reports: Oct. 31-Nov. 15, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the St. Charles Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Battery

Sarah K. Mooney, 51, of the 400 block of South 11th Avenue, St. Charles, was charged at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 2 with battery.

DUI

• Martin Arellano, 18, of the 36W900 block of Sunrise Lane near St. Charles, was charged at 9:36 p.m. Oct. 31 with driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal possession of alcohol by a minor, illegal consumption of liquor by a minor, reckless driving, aggravated DUI/no insurance, aggravated DUI/no drivers license, driving without a valid license, obstructing and resisting a police officer and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

• Pamela Avalos-Nonato, 29, of the 1700 block of North Keating Avenue, Chicago, was charged at 1:05 a.m. Oct. 29 with driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding, obstructing and resisting a police officer and improper lane use.

Retail theft

Untia David McJefferson, 25, of the 1700 block of McKool Avenue, Streamwood, was charged at 10:43 p.m. Nov. 15 with retail theft.

Disorderly conduct

Cody Ann Hall, 38, of the 1600 block of 13th Avenue, St. Charles, was charged at 11:15 a.m. Oct. 27 with disorderly conduct.