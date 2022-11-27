Reception set in St. Charles for Yellow House Artists exhibition

ST. CHARLES – Yellow House Artists, an organization of artists who work in oil pastel and oil stick, present the exhibition“Reflections This Season” through Jan. 8, with an artists’ reception planned from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 4 in the Norris Cultural Arts Center in St. Charles.

The reception provides the opportunity to meet the exhibiting artists while enjoying the exhibit of nearly 90 paintings. Regular gallery hours are 11 a.m to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. Artwork will be for exhibit and sale.

The show, which launched recently, features original paintings by 24 artists including:

Aurora: Kathy Furgason

Bartlett: Eve Sofferman

Batavia: Deann Alleman, Michael Lejcar

Downers Grove: Carol Kazwick

Elgin: Carol Zack

Geneva: Mary Enck, Rupali Kumbhani, Jasmeet Seekhon

Glen Ellyn: Donelle Flanyak

Lisle: Darlene Nawrocki

Naperville: George Bruce, Maureen McKee

Plano: Donna Ostrye

St. Charles: Beth Larson, Teri Tossey, Pat Van Dusen

Schaumburg: Irene Peterson

Streamwood: Diane Danese

Sugar Grove: Lynn Cesario

West Chicago: Barbara “Bunny” Holmes

Wheaton: Carol Kincaid

Coaralville, Iowa: Barbara Santucci

In 2007, a group of 17 oil pastel artists had a gallery show in a yellow house during the St. Charles Fine Art Show. All were students of George Shipperley, a nationally known artist from Aurora.

The group has since grown to nearly 50 members interested in creating and showing their work, as well as informing the public about the qualities of their little known medium, which allows unique techniques.

Oil pastels were developed in the 1940s at the request of Pablo Picasso. He wanted a medium with the qualities of oil, but with ease of application and portability. Pure pigment is suspended in inert mineral oil, formed into sticks with a color palette much like oil paint. Colors can be layered and blended, smeared or smudged, using fingers, some type of tool, or left as applied, all at the artist’s discretion. The works are generally framed under glass to protect the surface image.

With Shipperley’s retirement from regular teaching, three Yellow House Artists members, who were introduced to oil pastel by Shipperley, now introduce the medium to students – George Bruce at the DuPage Art League in Wheaton, Maureen McKee at the Naperville Art League, and Carol Zack at the Fine Line Creative Arts Center in St. Charles and the DuPage Art League.

The Norris gallery is at 1040 Dunham Road, St. Charles, and can be reached at 630-584-7200. Information about Yellow House Artists and the medium can be found at www.yellowhouseartists.com.