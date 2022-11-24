Batavia Interfaith Food Pantry distributes 138 holiday meals to local families

Volunteers with the Batavia Interfaith Food Pantry and Clothes Closet distributed 138 Thanksgiving meals to local families on Nov. 19, according to a news release.

The meals contained everything needed for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner for a family of eight, including a whole frozen turkey, fruit, vegetables, dessert and more.

“We are so grateful for all of the donations from our generous community and for the partnerships we have with our local grocery stores,” said Executive Director Eileen Pasero in the news release. “It is thanks to them that we are able to provide not only the items that families regularly receive, but also special holiday meals like this one.”

A $45 donation on Giving Tuesday, which is Nov. 29, is enough to provide a family of four $400 worth of groceries, the release stated. The food pantry’s goal is to provide enough groceries for 50 families for one month.

For more information or to donate, visit https://bataviafoodpantry.org/.

The Batavia Interfaith Food Pantry and Clothes Closet is a not-for-profit organization founded by local churches. Its purpose is to serve the needs of residents of Batavia and Batavia Township, the release stated.