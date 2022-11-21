Tickets on sale for 13th annual Geneva Steeple Walk

The Geneva Steeple Walk will return from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 to usher in the holidays with a variety of seasonal music at four local churches, according to a news release.

Presented by the Geneva Cultural Arts Commission, the Steeple Walk includes two audience groups, who will attend 20-minute concerts played simultaneously at the United Methodist Church of Geneva, 211 Hamilton St., and Geneva Lutheran Church, 301 S. Third St.

Following the performances, the groups will switch venues to enjoy the other concert. Patrons will then walk to the final concerts — with a similar rotation format — at the Universalist Society of Geneva, 102 S. Second St., and First Church of Christ, 111 S. Second St.

Steeple Walk guides will escort the groups from church to church, all within a short walk of one another, and share information about the history and architecture of each site.

Artists participating at each church include:

United Methodist Church: The Lamplight Singers are a quartet that has been performing Christmas carols and songs for 17 years. Performers dress in full Victorian costume, appearing as if they stepped out of “A Christmas Tale.”

The Lamplight Singers are a quartet that has been performing Christmas carols and songs for 17 years. Performers dress in full Victorian costume, appearing as if they stepped out of “A Christmas Tale.” Geneva Lutheran Church: The Carillon Ensemble, a group of four members of the Agape Ringers, will perform a hand bell presentation of holiday favorites. The Chicago-based Agape Ringers have played more than 330 concerts across several countries, the release stated.

The Carillon Ensemble, a group of four members of the Agape Ringers, will perform a hand bell presentation of holiday favorites. The Chicago-based Agape Ringers have played more than 330 concerts across several countries, the release stated. Unitarian Universalist Society: Jazz music will be performed by flutist Ruth Cavanaugh, pianist Jordan Christianson and vocalist Olivia Flanigan.

Jazz music will be performed by flutist Ruth Cavanaugh, pianist Jordan Christianson and vocalist Olivia Flanigan. First Church of Christ: Canto Zenzero, known as the “Singing Gingers,” is a group of three sopranos joined by a pianist with training in classical music, musical theater and folk song.

Steeple Walk tickets are $15 per person if purchased in advance at geneva.il.us or $20 per person if purchased at the door. Attendance by children under 6 years old is not recommended.