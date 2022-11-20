Kane County Sheriff’s reports for: Nov. 3-15, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Joshua E. Potter, 21, of the 800 block of Weston Court, Elburn, was charged Nov. 11 with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%, unlawful transportation of alcoholic liquor in a motor vehicle, driving too fast for conditions.

• Denna R. Nilles, 53, of the 6N700 block of Tuscola Avenue, St. Charles Township, was charged Nov. 14 with two counts of domestic battery and one count each of assault and disorderly conduct. According to the report, Nilles and the victim argued over the sale of a motorcycle and involved the throwing glass cups, one of which struck the victim in the chest.

• Francisco Hernandez, 37, of the 2200 block of Millman Street, Peoria, was charged Nov. 3 with resisting a police officer, criminal trespass and criminal damage to property.

• Adrian A. Laskero, 31, of the 300 block of Brittany Court, Geneva, was charged Nov. 10 with violating an order of protection in the 100 block of Fourth Street, Big Rock.