Kick off the holidays in Batavia with annual Celebration of Lights festival

The annual Celebration of Lights festival will light up the Batavia Riverwalk from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 27 as the community gathers to kick off the holiday season and welcome Santa.

Presented by the Batavia Park District, this free event celebrates the magic of the season with festive and fun holiday activities, culminating in Santa’s arrival and a welcome by Batavia Mayor Jeff Schielke, followed by the ceremonial tree lighting.

“The Riverwalk magically comes to life this time of year with the holiday lit trees, the little ones’ sheer excitement for spending quality time with Santa and the good old fashioned community sing-along,” said Batavia Park District Executive Director Allison Niemela in a news release. “It warms my heart to see so many people coming together to celebrate the magic of the season.”

Attendees will enjoy hayrides, a family photo opportunity, a performance by the Batavia Community Band, a seasonal exhibit at the Batavia Depot Museum, a stroll on Christmas Tree Lane and a holiday craft activity at city hall. Crafters of all ages can create a popsicle stick reindeer to take home.

Christmas Tree Lane, a stretch of the Riverwalk path, features trees decorated by 25 community organizations. All decorated trees will be entered into a contest and eligible to win a prize in one of three categories: Most Original Theme, Best Holiday Spirit and People’s Choice. Residents can vote for the People’s Choice winner via the Batavia Park District’s Facebook page Nov. 21 at noon through Nov. 27 at noon.

To prepare for Santa’s arrival, Craig Foltos of Foltos Tonsorial Parlor will lead a community sing-along at 5:15 p.m. Santa arrives at 5:30 p.m., just in time for the ceremonial tree lighting.

At 5:45 p.m., the Peg Bond Center becomes Santa’s Warming House, open for visits and photos.

The Batavia Depot Museum will host “Magic of Batavia,” an exhibit featuring local holiday traditions, and a story time presented by the Batavia Public Library from 5:50 to 6:30 p.m. Special guest readers will share their favorite holiday tales.

Ring in the holiday season with family-friendly activities and a visit with Santa. For more information, visit bataviaparks.org.