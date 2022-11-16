Geneva Academic Foundation donates $30K to D-304

GENEVA – The Geneva Academic Foundation presented a check for $30,000 to Geneva District 304 officials at the American Education Week Leadership Breakfast Tuesday at Geneva High School.

The foundation raises money for grants for additional classroom programs, technology and equipment.

More than 200 community leaders, student leaders and teachers attended.

“It is one of the only times that leadership from both public and private organizations in Geneva meet to celebrate education in the community,” Superintendent Kent Mutchler said. “Leadership is continually learning.”

Guests visited with student councils from each of the district’s elementary and middle schools, and the high school to hear about their projects and discuss leadership.

Mutchler also thanked event sponsors of the breakfast, Fifth Third Bank, Johnson Controls, Kane County Teachers Credit Union and Whitt Law LLC, which each donated $500.