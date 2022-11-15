Geneva D-304 board accepts grants, gifts

GENEVA – The Geneva District 304 School Board accepted $2,000 in grants and $1,500 in donations Monday.

In accordance with the district’s policy, gifts, grants and bequests with a value of more than $500 require board acceptance.

A Library Book Selection Service Endowment Fund grant for $1,500 will provide new biography books for the Geneva High School library, documents show.

A Northwestern Medicine Grant of $500 will go toward a recumbent bicycle for the Geneva High School Wellness Program and Gym, documents show.

Fifth Third Bank, the Kane County Teachers Credit Union and Johnson Controls each donated $500 for a total of $1,500 for the district’s American Education Week Leadership Breakfast that took place Tuesday morning.

American Education Week was recognized this week. Monday through Friday, public schools recognized different themes each day connected to public education.

The National Education Association was one of the creators and original sponsors of American Education Week.