St. Charles Holiday Homecoming Weekend scheduled for Nov. 25-26

The annual St. Charles Holiday Homecoming Weekend, a two-day event featuring a variety of free holiday activities, will take place on Friday, Nov. 25 and Saturday, Nov. 26 in downtown St. Charles.

According to a news release, the event begins at 5 p.m. Friday at the First Street Plaza with the Lighting of the Lights Ceremony. There will be holiday carols sung by the St. Charles East and St. Charles North High School Chorales and a special-guest appearance from Santa Claus. The official light-switcher for the ceremony is St. Charles police officer Jennifer Larsen and her family.

At 10 a.m. Saturday, the Arcada Theatre will host a free showing of the movie “Elf,” and at 1 p.m., Santa’s House will open at the First Street Plaza. Kids will have the opportunity to take pictures with Santa from 1 to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday from Nov. 26 through Dec. 18.

The day culminates at 5:30 p.m. with the Electric Christmas Parade in downtown St. Charles. The parade will feature holiday music, over 60 parade entries and an appearance by Santa Claus, the release stated.