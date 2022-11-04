Batavia scouts to honor veterans during weekend VFW campout

Batavia’s Scout Troops will continue a three-decades-long tradition this weekend by camping out at Batavia’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1197 to pay tribute to the country’s veterans and conduct a flag retirement ceremony, according to a news release.

During the ceremony, scouts cut up and burn flags that have been collected at the VFW over the course of the previous year. The scouts and their parents keep a fire burning all weekend long in honor of veterans. The same fire is also used to burn the retired flags, the release stated.

Families with boys and girls interested in scouting are invited to join the flag retirement ceremony at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Activities and games for all ages from elementary through high school will be set up for kids to enjoy, the release stated.

Middle and high school aged girls and their families will also have an opportunity to learn about the Fox Valley’s very first troop for girls. Bethany Lutheran Church in Batavia, the sponsoring organizations for Boy Scout Troop 6, is recruiting now for a troop for girls that will serve families throughout the Fox Valley, the release stated.