Elburn man injured in car crash Thursday morning

An Elburn man was injured after a car crash Thursday morning in Blackberry Township.

According to a news release from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened at 6:40 a.m. Thursday on Route 47 and Green Road. A 2018 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Nicholas Behnke, 22, crossed the center line while northbound on Route 47 and struck a southbound semi-truck driven by Jamall Patrick, 23, of Lansing, Ill.

Behnke was flown to Good Samaritan Hospital with apparent non life-threatening injuries, while Patrick was transported to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital with non life-threatening injuries, the release stated.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash. It is not known at this time why Behnke crossed the center line or if drugs or alcohol played a role, the release stated.

If anyone witnessed or has any information regarding the crash, call the Kane County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 630-444-1103.

Kane County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Illinois State Police and Kane County Office of Emergency Management.