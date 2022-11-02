Update: Friends remember siblings killed in Campton Township crash

Kane County Coroner Rob Russell identified the two people who died in a car crash in unincorporated Campton Hills Monday afternoon.

According to a news release from the coroner’s office, Grace Diewald, 20, and her brother, Emil Diewald, 19, died from blunt force trauma as a result of the accident on Empire Road on Oct. 31.

Both of the Diewalds were graduates of Central High School, part of District 301 in western Kane County, and were residents of unincorporated St. Charles.

Emil Diewald with friend Lauren Head before going to Central High School’s 2019 Homecoming, pretending to be her date for the photo. Emil and his sister Grace were both killed in a car crash on Monday. (Photo provided by Lauren Head)

The SUV that the Diewalds were riding in crashed into the back of a District 301 school bus that was stopped on Empire Road near Kingswood Drive to drop off students from Lily Lake Grade School just before 4 p.m.

None of the 31 children on the bus, or the driver, a 68 year-old man from Campton Hills, were hurt.

The driver of the 2013 Lexus SUV, an 18 year-old male from Elgin, suffered non life-threatening injuries, while a back seat passenger, a 17 year-old girl from South Elgin, was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital before being airlifted to Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago with life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office Monday night.

In a news conference Monday evening, Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain said that there “appeared to be no attempt [by the SUV] to slow down at the time” of the crash.

No charges have been filed and no tickets have been issued as police continue to investigate the crash. Investigators will work to determine if speed, distracted driving or drugs or alcohol played a role, the Kane County Sheriff’s Office release stated.

Friends of Emil and Grace remembered the siblings with fondness.

Grace Diewald (left) with friend Lauren Head at Central High School’s 2019 Prom. Grace and her brother Emil were both killed in a car crash on Monday. (Photo provided by Lauren Head )

“I was actually calling Grace to ask if she wanted to hang out and wondering why she wasn’t answering,” said Krystal Nelson, 18, of South Elgin. “Their house was always the place to go.”

The siblings’ mother confirmed their deaths to her, Nelson said. Emil and Grace were the family’s only children, she said.

“Grace was a really hard worker with a lot of goals in life,” Nelson said. “She was always happy, no matter what.”

Grace was a cheerleader, even going to the University of Wisconsin-Madison for a while before moving back home, Nelson said.

“I was closer to Grace. She didn’t tell me what she wanted to do in life, but she was a really hard worker. She had a bunch of jobs,” Nelson said.

As for Emil, who graduated from Central in May, Nelson said “he loved playing video games.”

“We would go down to his basement and play video games,” she said. “He skateboarded. He was just a really chill guy always down to hang out with anyone. And he really really cared about everyone in his life. He always put others before himself.”

Lauren Head, 19, who graduated from Central High School in 2021, said Emil and Grace were just nice people.

“She was very much a happy-go-lucky personality all the time. She was always so nice to everybody,” Head said. “Sometimes, people were not the nicest to her, but no matter what, she was super nice to everybody. She was an amazing person, all around.”

Head said she thought of Emil as her own younger brother.

“Emil was a great kid,” Head said. “He was always awesome, caring after others. He and Grace were really sweet people – very much to lend a shoulder to cry on – they would give anything to anybody.”

Nelson created a GoFundMe page for the Diewald family, which can be found here.