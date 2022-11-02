Senior girls in St. Charles, Geneva, Batavia offered scholarship

ST. CHARLES – High school seniors girls at St. Charles North, St. Charles East, Geneva, or Batavia High School to apply for the Jan Bateman Willenborg Philanthropic Educational Organization Memorial Scholarship before April 1, 2023, the group announced in a news release.

The Willenborg family established the scholarship in 2020 after the death of Jan Willenborg, a beloved past member and president of the St. Charles chapter of Philanthropic Educational Organization, OB/IL.

Philanthropic Educational Organization has been celebrating women helping women advance for more than 150 years. Since its inception in 1869, the nonprofit organization has helped more than 119,000 women pursue educational goals by providing over $398 million in grants, scholarships, awards and loans.

Through membership, the PEO sisterhood has brought together more than a half million women in the U.S. and Canada who are passionate about helping women advance through education, while supporting and motivating them, the release stated.

In addition to the educational philanthropies, the organizastion provides a framework of support and community for all members with nearly 5,800 chapters in North America.

You can learn more about the history of its educational philanthropies and stories of women who have benefitted from the programs, visit peointernational.org.

For more information or to receive an application for the Jan Bateman Willenborg P.E.O. Memorial Scholarship, please send an email to jbwillenborgscholar@gmail.com.