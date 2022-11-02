Kane County gun safety ordinance shelved amid concerns about vague wording

A growing list of concerns from Kane County gun owners shelved consideration Wednesday of a new ordinance intended to address the unsafe use of firearms near residential areas.

Kane County Board members worked with Sheriff Ron Hain and the state’s attorney’s office to create a new law they believe would address incidents of unsafe firearm use that deputies have been powerless to address. The pending law was up for further debate by the board’s executive committee Wednesday, but residents -- most living in unincorporated areas -- dominated the conversation.

Two county residents brought photos and videos documenting recurring situations they are dealing with where neighbors fire weapons near backyards where children play.

Pam Gilmore lives in unincorporated St. Charles. She passed around photos of bullet holes in the fence of her daughter’s home and pictures of spent bullets on her grandchildren’s playset and daughter’s deck. Gilmore, who said she is a concealed carry permit holder, said she values Second Amendment rights. However, she said, safety should be paramount for all responsible gun owners. When that’s not the case, something must be done.

“We have the responsibility to keep our children safe and our families safe,” she said. “We have called the police. They say there’s nothing they can do.”

Residents concerned about the pending law agreed with Gilmore. But they expressed concern that the law doesn’t do enough to differentiate between areas like subdivisions where neighbors live near each other and rural neighborhoods whose homes have multiple acres.

A video posted by Hain explaining his support for the plan did not address all the concerns the residents expressed.

There’s too much ambiguity, residents said, about how police will interpret when the use of a firearm is “likely to subject residents or passersby to the risk of injury.” There is also confusion about how and why county officials chose “any area within 300 yards of at least three single or multifamily residential structures” as the areas covered by the new law. And they’d like more explanation about why the sheriff’s office believes current laws regarding the reckless discharge of a firearm do not apply to situations like the one Gilmore detailed.

Everyone agreed they like the specific provisions in the plan that say the new restriction would not apply to target-, trap- or skeet-shooting as long as the activity occurred in a shooting sports facility, veterans’ organization, certain not-for-profits or a licensed business with a shooting range. It also would not apply to lawful hunting, the lawful defense of persons or property or the discharge of blank cartridges at sporting events, theatrical performances or military funerals and memorials.

However, a letter from an attorney representing the St. Charles Sportsmen’s Club expressed concern that vague wording in the pending law might still, inadvertently, apply to the club’s activities.

The committee decided to send consideration of the pending law, and an accompanying ordinance about nuisance noise, back to a lower committee for further debate on Dec. 15.

At that point, voters will also have elected a new county board.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20221102/kane-county-gun-safety-ordinance-shelved-amid-concerns-about-vague-wording