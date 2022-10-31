St. Charles police reports: Oct. 12-22, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the St. Charles Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

St. Charles

DUI

• Jasmine Nicole Dinkins, 25, of the 2100 block of Castlebar Court, Hanover Park, was charged at 10:42 p.m Oct. 12 with driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Angelica Marie Mendez, 24, of the 1700 block of West Weathersfield Way, Schaumburg, was charged at 2:42 a.m. Oct. 22 with driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane use and speeding.

• Erubiel Chavez, 47, of the 1500 block of Simms Street, Aurora, was charged at 2:42 a.m. Oct. 16 with driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident/driving too fast for conditions, driving while using a cell phone and improper lane use.

Theft

• Michelle Tonytierra Jeffries, 23, of the 700 block of Bellwood Avenue, Bellwood, was charged at 5:25 p.m. Oct. 19 with retail theft.

• Leticia Ibarra, 50, of the 700 block of Hammond Avenue, was charged at 5:50 p.m. Oct. 15 with retail theft.