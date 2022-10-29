Elgin Community College’s Black Lives Matter series explores racial inequity in education

Elgin Community College’s Multicultural and Global Initiatives Committee will present the newest of its Black Lives Matter series at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 via Zoom. The session is titled “Why Are Some Students Being Left Behind? What Can We Do About It?”

The event is free and open to the public.

According to a news release from the college, the program will begin with a historical perspective to understand why some students are being left behind, why there are few faculty and administrators of color and why those that do exist are often excluded. The event’s panelists will share their insights into what their institutions are doing to combat inequalities.

Panelists will include David Castro of Grow Your Own Teachers, Norma De La Rosa of the Golden Apple Scholars Program, Vernese Edghill-Walden of Northern Illinois University, Teresa Lance of School District U-46, Anthony Ramos and Parul Raval of Elgin Community College, Jim Roscher of the Elgin Police Department, April Wells of District U-46 and Well Suited Solutions and Charles Wells of Well Suited Solutions.

For additional information, contact Dr. Susan Timm at 847-214-7916 or stimm@elgin.edu.