Man charged in Batavia home invasion, domestic battery

BATAVIA – An Aurora man was charged with home invasion, a Class X felony, in connection with the police search and a school lockdown yesterday in Batavia, police announced in a news release.

Miguel A. Reyes-Garcia, 33, of Aurora, was alleged to have gone to the home of the reporting victim with whom he had a previous domestic relationship, the release stated.

Reyes-Garcia subsequently entered the victim’s home without permission, and once inside, he allegedly battered the reporting victim and another individual, the release stated.

Reyes-Garcia fled the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement.

After consultation with the Kane County States’ Attorney’s Office, police obtained an arrest warrant for Reyes-Garcia and took him into custody without incident on Friday, the release stated.

Reyes-Garcia is currently awaiting bond call, the release stated.

Reyes-Garcia was also charged with felony criminal trespass to a residence and three misdemeanor domestic battery charges, according to police and court records.

The most serious charge against Reyes-Garcia is the home invasion, a Class X, punishable by six to 30 years in prison, if convicted.

While police had searched unsuccessfully for Reyes-Garcia yesterday, Batavia High School and H.C. Storm Elementary School were put on a brief lockdown as a precaution, officials had said.

Batavia police were initially called to a burglary in progress at 8:17 a.m. in the 400 block of Mill Street and were told the suspect left on foot, the release stated.

Batavia police and other local law enforcement agencies searched the area, but ultimately the suspect could not be found, the release stated.

“This event was subsequently determined to be a domestic disturbance and the event was localized to one residence,” the release stated.