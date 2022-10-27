Batavia schools on hour-long lockdown during police search

BATAVIA – Batavia High School and H.C. Storm Elementary School near the 400 block of Mill Street in Batavia were put in lockdown this morning as police searched for a suspect in a domestic disturbance, Batavia police announced in a news release.

The schools were locked down for about an hour from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Det. Sgt. Gary La Barbera said.

The lockdown was precautionary and was lifted once the search for the suspect ended and it was determined there was no threat to the public, the release stated.

Batavia police were called to a burglary in progress at 8:17 a.m. in the 400 block of Mill Street and were told the suspect left on foot, the release stated.

Batavia police and other local law enforcement agencies searched the area, but ultimately the suspect could not be found, the release stated.

“This event was subsequently determined to be a domestic disturbance and the event was localized to one residence,” the release stated.

The incident is under investigation and Batavia police will update the public when more information is available.

La Barbera said he could not comment on whether there were any injuries connected to the domestic situation.