Chicago Premium Outlets to host second annual Day of the Dead celebration

AURORA — Chicago Premium Outlets will host its 2nd annual Day of the Dead celebration from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at the mall, located at 1650 Premium Outlet Blvd.

The free community event invites area families and visitors to enjoy entertainment, goodies, an ofrenda altar, child-friendly activities and more, according to a news release.

The Mexican celebration of the Day of the Dead is a time for family and friends to gather to remember relatives who have passed away and rejoice in still being alive, the release stated.