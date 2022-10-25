United Methodist Church of Geneva to hold semi-annual rummage sale

The United Methodist Church of Geneva is hosting its fall rummage sale from Oct. 27-29 at 211 Hamilton St. in downtown Geneva.

The sale runs from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 and finishes from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 29 with its $7 Fill-A-Bag promotion.

According to a news release, the sale will feature an assortment of gently used items, including household items, furniture, clothes, books, games, kids’ items and more. Check out the upstairs parlor where for jewelry and high-end fashion items. The church will feature two floors of bargains and the library will be filled with homemade baked goods for sale.

Funds raised from the sale will be distributed to various local, national and international charities by the church’s women’s ministry group, the release stated.