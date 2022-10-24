St. Charles police reports: Oct. 3-12, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the St. Charles Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Battery

Michael Joseph Donohue, 60, of the 1000 block of South 3rd Street, St. Charles, was charged at 6:06 p.m. Oct. 4 with domestic battery.

Unique Denise Wagner, 26, of the 1200 block of East Wilson Street, Batavia, was charged at 10:42 a.m. Oct. 12 with aggravated battery.

Harassment

Samuel Joseph Talarczyk, 29, of the 2500 block of Northwinds Drive, St. Charles, was charged at 1:57 p.m. Oct. 4 with harassment through electronic communications/threat of injury.

DUI

Katherine Ann Sulaitis, 28, of the 3600 block of Deville Lane, St. Charles, was charged at 1:48 a.m. Oct. 12 with driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to yield/stop when turning left.

Violating order of protection

• Brandon Michael Tatera, 18, of the 1700 block of Lucylle Avenue, St. Charles, was charged at 9:36 p.m. Oct. 3 with violation of an order of protection.

• Michael Joseph Donohue, 60, of the zero to 100 block of South Tyler Road, was charged at 4:09 p.m. Oct. 10 with violation of an order of protection after service.