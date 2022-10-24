October 24, 2022
St. Charles police reports: Oct. 3-12, 2022

By Shaw Local News Network

St. Charles Police Department (Sandy Bressner)

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the St. Charles Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Battery

Michael Joseph Donohue, 60, of the 1000 block of South 3rd Street, St. Charles, was charged at 6:06 p.m. Oct. 4 with domestic battery.

Unique Denise Wagner, 26, of the 1200 block of East Wilson Street, Batavia, was charged at 10:42 a.m. Oct. 12 with aggravated battery.

Harassment

Samuel Joseph Talarczyk, 29, of the 2500 block of Northwinds Drive, St. Charles, was charged at 1:57 p.m. Oct. 4 with harassment through electronic communications/threat of injury.

DUI

Katherine Ann Sulaitis, 28, of the 3600 block of Deville Lane, St. Charles, was charged at 1:48 a.m. Oct. 12 with driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to yield/stop when turning left.

Violating order of protection

• Brandon Michael Tatera, 18, of the 1700 block of Lucylle Avenue, St. Charles, was charged at 9:36 p.m. Oct. 3 with violation of an order of protection.

• Michael Joseph Donohue, 60, of the zero to 100 block of South Tyler Road, was charged at 4:09 p.m. Oct. 10 with violation of an order of protection after service.

