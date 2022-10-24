October 24, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsBearsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarBest Of The FoxThe First Hundred Miles
News - Kane County

Geneva D-304 seeks volunteers to assist in classrooms

Parents, retirees sought for tutoring, mentoring, helping teachers with small tasks

By Shaw Local News Network
Fifth-grade teacher Heather Engelhart helps fifth-grader Jose Tellez with a math problem on her classroom's Smart Board at Harrison Street Elementary School in Geneva. The board was donated to the school.

Fifth-grade teacher Heather Engelhart helps fifth-grader Jose Tellez with a math problem on her classroom's Smart Board at Harrison Street Elementary School in Geneva. The board was donated to the school. (Sandy Bressner)

GENEVA – After taking a pause during the COVID pandemic, Geneva District 304 is seeking classroom volunteers, officials announced.

The Volunteering with PRIDE program – Proud Retirees (and other) Individuals Dedicated to Education – offers opportunities for approved community members to assist in classrooms.

Volunteers can help with tutoring, mentoring, guest speaking, reading to students, or assisting teachers with small tasks.

Volunteers can apply what they have learned from their careers, hobbies, family life, or other interests. Volunteers may choose a set schedule, or an occasional specific volunteer opportunity.

The school district will match the interests and abilities of the volunteer with the needs of the participating learning environments to determine where they may best be placed. There are volunteer opportunities at the elementary schools, middle schools and high school, and volunteers can choose the building they wish to work in, subject to openings.

Those who are interested should complete an application online at www.geneva304.org. A background check and fingerprinting will be conducted as well.

For more information, call Central Office Receptionist Angela Corngold at 630-463-3000 or email her acorngold@geneva304.org.

Geneva School District 304Geneva