Geneva D304 seeks candidates for April election

GENEVA – Geneva District 304 school board will have five of its seven seats open for the April 4, 2023 Consolidated Election, officials announced in a news release.

The seats that are up are Board President Michael McCormick, Vice President Larry Cabeen, Molly Ansari, Paul Radlinski and Stephanie Bellino, according to the district’s website.

The Kane County Clerk’s Office supervises the school board elections, and its website will post the specific details about the election process. A list of resources is available on the district’s website.

Sept. 20 was the first day to circulate nominating petitions for the April election. Nominating petitions must be filed Dec. 12-19 with the Kane County Clerk’s Office, 719 Batavia Ave., Building B, Geneva.

Important dates are available on the clerk’s website at www.kanecountyclerk.org.

Nominating papers may be filed by the candidate in person, by mail, or by an agent.

Candidates’ names will appear on the election ballot in the order in which their nominating papers are received, subject to the rules that apply to simultaneous filings and the ballot placement lottery.

The 2023 State of Illinois Candidate’s Guide contains additional information about the process. Candidates are encouraged to review this document and consult with legal counsel if they have any questions regarding procedures and documentation.

Geneva CUSD 304 and the Kane County Clerk’s Office are not permitted to give legal advice.

Questions about the filing process can be directed to the Kane County Clerk.