Elgin Community College to present Grammy winner Steve Leslie

Grammy Award-winning songwriter and recording artist Steve Leslie will perform “How Sweet It Is!” at the Elgin Community College Arts Center at 7 p.m. Oct. 22. Leslie will cover classic James Taylor songs such as “You’ve Got a Friend” and “Fire and Rain.”

Leslie’s professional songwriting career has spanned decades, with songs recorded by Kenny Rogers, Mark Chesnutt, George Strait, Rhonda Vincent, Neal McCoy, Ricky Skaggs and Darius Rucker. Leslie has taught jazz history at Tallahassee Community College and songwriting at Belmont University (Nashville), Middle Tennessee State University, and Berklee College of Music (Boston). His popular songwriting courses, “The Fine Art of Songwriting” and “Guitar Method & Music Theory for Songwriters,” are available at indiemusicacademy.com/fas.

Tickets to “How Sweet It Is!” cost $35, and can be purchased on the newly redesigned ECC Arts Center website at eccartscenter.org/events/centerstage. The ECC Arts Center is in Building H on ECC’s Spartan Drive campus, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. The ECC Arts Center can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/eccartscenter and Instagram at @eccartscenter.

For information, call the ECC Arts Center Box Office at 847-622-0300.