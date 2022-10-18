St. Charles City Council approves outdoor dining program for First Street Plaza through winter season

Customers at Alter Brewing will once again be able to enjoy outdoor dining in an heated igloo this winter as a result of the St. Charles City Council allowing outdoor dining through the winter on First Street Plaza in downtown St. Charles.

At Monday’s City Council meeting, alderpersons voted to approve an outdoor cafe layout for the First Street Plaza for the winter season. The layout will be in effect from Nov. 1 through April 14.

St. Charles officials created the program in 2020 as a way to help restaurants having to comply with the state’s previous COVID-19 mitigation rules. Through the program, businesses have been able to obtain permits to set up outdoor areas and tent enclosures in a number of locations, both within downtown and elsewhere, including within private parking lots, public parking lots, public sidewalks and the First Street public plazas.

Alter Brewing is looking to place four heated igloos on the plaza in front of its business. In addition ,Gia Mia restaurant wants to install an awning that could be temporarily enclosed during winter months.

“Staff is open to reviewing other proposals from business that wish to utilize public property,” Community Development Director Russell Colby said during the City Counci’s Government Operations Committee meeting on Oct. 3. “We are willing to review all those individually.”

Alter Brewing President Ken Henricks told alderpersons at the meeting that the igloos continue to be a popular way for people to dine outside in the winter months.

“I just wanted to express how excited we are to bring these globes back to the community,” he said. “We’ve fielded dozens upon dozens of phone calls within the last month or so from folks excited to dine in those globes again…That private air space allows them when you can’t sit outside to actually dine in a private area.”