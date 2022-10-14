New developer eyeing redevelopment of largely vacant Charlestowne Mall

A new developer plans to redevelop the largely vacant Charlestowne Mall on St. Charles’ east side after a previous plan was scrapped earlier this year.

UrbanStreet Group is under contract to purchase the mall, St. Charles 3rd Ward Alderperson and mayor pro tem Todd Bancroft said as he and St. Charles Mayor Lora Vitek on Wednesday presented the City Update at the St. Charles Area Chamber of Commerce Legislative Committee luncheon at the Hilton Garden Inn in St. Charles.

“What they’re doing right now as part of their due diligence is sort of revisioning what that mall would look like and what the concept would be,” Bancroft said. “They haven’t brought anything forward to the City Council yet.”

As Bancroft noted, UrbanStreet Group officials are aware of what the City Council thought regarding previous plans for the site.

“They have some understanding of what we’re looking to do, what we’re looking to see on a project like that,” he said.

A plan to redevelop the mall was shelved earlier when several St. Charles alderpersons and plan commissioners questioned whether the proposal was the best plan for the site.

That plan was to raze the majority of the mall to make way for 560 apartments and townhouses, a hotel and new restaurants and retail along East Main Street. During a City Council Planning and Development Committee meeting in January, several alderpersons had raised concerns about the number of units being proposed along with the layout of the plan.

“It’s a good plan, but the question is, is this the best use of space?” 2nd Ward Alderperson Ryan Bongard said at the meeting. “In speaking with constituents, they don’t want to see 500 apartments.”

The partnership of S.R. Jacobson Development Corp. and Lormax Stern Development Co. had previously had entered into a purchase agreement for the property with current owners The Krausz Companies. In December 2017, Krausz closed the interior shops and enclosed mall space at the center.

Vitek had said the city would like to balance the residential portion of any plan with “more of an entertainment opportunity over there.”

”That’s the overwhelming comment that I have heard through the City Council,” Vitek said after the plans were scrapped. “And I do believe that we can try to accomplish that. We shouldn’t settle. We’ve got a lot going for us. We know there needs to be more people here and we’re going to bring residential, but there needs to be a balance over there, too. The east side is very important to our town, but we do want to see the right fit.”

Bancroft also updated those attending the luncheon about other developments in the city, including an auto dealership that is getting ready to open on the site that formerly housed the Pheasant Run Mega Center. McGrath Honda of St. Charles is expected to open in the next six to eight weeks, he said.

“We are very excited about car dealerships,” he said. “Those car dealerships really generate good sales tax revenues, something like something like $350,000 a store on average.”

A KIA dealership will be built east of the Honda dealership.

“The great thing about car dealerships is they all love the critical mass concept,” Bancroft said. “So the more dealers in a confined area, the better.”

He said there also is interest in redeveloping a portion of the former Pheasant Run Resort property for a variety of uses.

“It’s mostly probably going to be in the retail category,” Bancroft said. “What’s great is there is activity. What’s great is there’s vision that’s being looked at there. There’s nothing really to announce yet in terms of that. But it is a pretty active, ongoing discussion.”

He also noted the redevelopment of land at the southeast corner of Kirk Road and East Main Street for a Pride gas station continues to move forward. Warrenville-based CIMA Developers, LP submitted plans to develop an eight-pump Pride gas station on a 2.37 acre parcel known as the Regole family homestead located at the southeast corner of Kirk Road and East Main Street.

The plans also include the construction of a 4,500 square-foot convenience store with a quick-serve restaurant inside (Taco Urbano) as well as an automatic car wash.

“We certainly wish them success,” Bancroft said. “I think that’s a good use for that site. That had been a site that had sat for quite some time.”

He also talked about plans to tear down a former bank building next to the Foxfield Commons shopping center on St. Charles’ east side to make way for an Andy’s Frozen Custard store and a Physicians Immediate Care center along with the redevelopment of the former Idle Hour Theater in downtown St. Charles.

Moonlight Theatre, located at 7 S. Second Ave., plans to feature two to three music acts a week, three full-scale theatrical productions a year, special events such as cabaret nights, stand-up comedy and improv nights, open mic nights and children’s theater and workshops.

Vitek took note of all the development happening in the city.

“There’s growth in our community, both at the residential and commercial level,” she said. “And what I want to remind everyone is that we should feel very good about that and grateful.”

She noted that having growth in the city helps business owners.

“Having more people here and having more opportunities to thrive is what I think is most exciting about our community,” Vitek said. “So thank you for continuing to be a part of that and a part of the growth and excitement in our community.”