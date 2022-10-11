TriCity Family Services announces winners of William D. Barth Award

TriCity Family Services will present the 38th annual William D. Barth Award to St. Charles residents Bob and Sue McDowell at its Barth Award Dinner from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19 at Riverside Receptions and Conference Center in Geneva, according to a news release from TriCity Family Services.

The Barth Award honors the memory of William D. Barth, a founder of the agency and a dedicated community leader, according to a news release.

The yearly honor is given to someone whose belief in the community and concern for those living in it is shown by an ongoing involvement in community life, the release stated.

Nominated for their love and devotion to their community, Bob and Sue McDowell established their remodeling company in 1971, known as McDowell Aluminum. Their emphasis was on personalized client care, creative design and excellent workmanship, according to the press release.

Bob is the board president at Lazarus House and has been a regular volunteer for the past 20 years. He helped designed the new medical clinic for TriCity Health Partnership, enabling them to meet the health and dental needs of the community. Bob has also assisted the Fox Valley Hands of Hope with the renovation of their offices, the release stated.

Sue is the president of the St. Charles Singers, founder of the St. Charles Art Council and founder of the St. Charles Fine Arts Show. She has been involved in the Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital Auxiliary, St. Charles Heritage Center, St. Charles Chamber of Commerce and Downtown St. Charles Partnership, the release stated.