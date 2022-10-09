BatFest returns to downtown Batavia Oct. 29

BatFest, the family-friendly Halloween-themed event, returns to downtown Batavia on Saturday, Oct. 29.

The event, which is sponsored by Batavia MainStreet, runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Some of the activities include downtown trick-or-treating, the season’s final farmer’s market, “Incredible Bats” at Bocaditos Cafe, Wazio Pumpkin Roll, a magician and balloons from 10 a.m. to noon, BatFest stories at the Batavia Public Library from 11:30 to 11: 50 a.m., a reptile show at Wilson Street Mercantile from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., a parade at 11:50 a.m., and costume contests for kids and pets at the Peg Bond Center.

To see a full list of events and activities, visit https://downtownbatavia.com/event/batfest/.