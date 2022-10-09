October 09, 2022
News - Kane County

BatFest returns to downtown Batavia Oct. 29

By Shaw Local News Network

Children choose a pumpkin to decorate from The Batavia Mothers’ Club’s booth at Batavia’s Batfest on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. The 2022 event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29. (Julie Walker for Shaw Local)

BatFest, the family-friendly Halloween-themed event, returns to downtown Batavia on Saturday, Oct. 29.

The event, which is sponsored by Batavia MainStreet, runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Some of the activities include downtown trick-or-treating, the season’s final farmer’s market, “Incredible Bats” at Bocaditos Cafe, Wazio Pumpkin Roll, a magician and balloons from 10 a.m. to noon, BatFest stories at the Batavia Public Library from 11:30 to 11: 50 a.m., a reptile show at Wilson Street Mercantile from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., a parade at 11:50 a.m., and costume contests for kids and pets at the Peg Bond Center.

To see a full list of events and activities, visit https://downtownbatavia.com/event/batfest/.

