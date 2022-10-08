‘A Nightmare at West Main’ returns to Batavia

The Batavia Park District’s “A Nightmare at West Main” returns for the Halloween season Oct. 14 and 21 at West Main Community Park, according to a news release from the park district.

“We are unique by doing a haunted trail; there are not many around these days. We make it scary but also family friendly,” said Bethanne Guidarelli, park district recreation supervisor.

Due to the subject matter, Guidarelli noted that the event is best suited for children ages 11 and older.

The spooky trail starts at the west end of the park. Along the way, you will meet monsters, ghouls and ghosts and walk through haunting scenes.

Costumes, characters and scenes change each year, so it’s always something new, Guidarelli said.

“We’ve had clowns, spooky scarecrows and Michael Myers in the past. Come check it out this year to see what we have in store for you,” she said in the release.

The event runs from 7 to 9 p.m. both nights. Tickets are $10 if purchased online before Oct. 13 or $12 on the day of the event; cash and credit cards will be accepted.

To register for tickets or for more information, visit bataviaparks.org/special-events.

Volunteers are also needed for tour guides, makeup artists and costumed scare characters. This is a great opportunity for service hours, school clubs and community groups, Guidarelli said in the release.

“It’s also something fun for parents and teens to do together,” she said. “If you love Halloween, this event is for you.”

The time commitment for volunteering is 6 to 9:15 p.m. both nights. Volunteers will receive dinner and should bring their own costumes, a scary mask or spooky makeup and wear all black.

To volunteer, contact Guidarelli at 630-406-5282ext. 2066 or bethanneg@bataviaparks.org.

For more information on Batavia Park District programs and events, visit bataviaparks.org.