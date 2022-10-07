Fox Valley Orthopedics to host blood drive Oct. 19 in Geneva

Fox Valley Orthopedics in Geneva is partnering with Versiti Blood Center of Illinois to host a mobile blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19 outside of Fox Valley Orthopedics, 2535 Soderquist Court in Geneva.

According to a news release, walk-ins are welcome, but registration is encouraged. A non-expired photo identification will be needed at the time of donation. Panera Bread is donating a healthy to-go meal to all donors and everyone who attempts to donate will be entered into a raffle drawing.

Social distancing and other COVID safety measures will be in place during the blood drive. In accordance with the Illinois mandate, face masks will be required, the release stated.

The blood drive is sponsored by Fox Valley Orthopedics and Fox Valley Orthopedics Physical Therapy. For more information and to pre-register, visit fvortho.com/blood-drive.