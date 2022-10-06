State Sen. DeWitte, Rep. Ugaste to hold free shred event and food drive

State Sen. Don DeWitte, R-St. Charles, and State Rep. Dan Ugaste, R-Geneva, will hold a free shred event and food drive form 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Gail Borden Library’s Rakow Branch in Elgin, according to a news release.

Participants are asked to follow traffic signs and remain in their vehicles when attending this drive-thru event. Shred staff will unload cars. Nonperishable food items will be accepted and distributed to local food pantries, the release stated.

For additional information, constituents can call DeWitte’s office at 847-8245 or Ugaste’s office at 630-797-5530.