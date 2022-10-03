Child killed, two DeKalb adults injured in crash on Route 38 near Maple Park Saturday

A 4-year-old child was killed and two adults injured after a three-car crash near Maple Park Saturday evening.

According to a news release from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, a 2016 Chrysler 200 was eastbound on Route 38 near Francis Road just after 6:30 p.m. Oct. 1 when for an unknown reason, crossed the center line and hit a westbound 2018 Jeep Compass, and then a 2010 Subaru Forester.

The girl, who was properly secured in a child safety seat, was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, and then flown to Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago where she died, the release stated.

The driver of the Jeep, Antwoineia Blanton, 30, of DeKalb, was flown to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove with non- life threatening injuries, and the driver of the Chrysler, Edgar Barrios 20, of DeKalb, was taken to Delnor Hospital and then transferred to Loyola Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, the release stated.

The driver of the Subaru, Katie Petravick, 30, of Washington, Ill., was treated and released at the scene, the release stated.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the crash, and it is not known at this time if drugs or alcohol contributed.

If anyone witnessed or has any information regarding the crash, call the Kane County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 630-444-1103.

Kane County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Maple Park Police Department, the Elburn Police Department and the Kane County Office of Emergency Management.