Kane County Sheriff’s reports for: Sept. 22-26, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Venancio Moreno-Rodriguez, 39, of the 2900 block of Astor Lane, Montgomery, was charged Sept. 24 with driving under the influence and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident on Jericho Road in Sugar Grove Township.

•Alicia A. Saxman, 37, of the 35W700 block of Woodlawn Avenue, St. Charles Township, was charged Sept. 26 with battery, disorderly conduct and was also arrested on a Hoffman Estates warrant.

• Four batteries valued at $5,000 were reported stolen Sept. 22 from a cell phone tower at 39W725 Campton Hills Drive, St. Charles Township.