Yarn Art Social Circle sessions available at Creek Bend Nature Center in St. Charles

The Forest Preserve District of Kane County invites the public to its monthly Yarn Art Social Circle at Creek Bend Nature Center in St. Charles.

According to a news release, residents should bring their own knit, crochet or other yarn art project to work in a group of like-minded yarn enthusiasts, share tips and patterns with others, as well as pick up pointers and new ideas.

This new series of programs will meet monthly and crafters of all skill levels are welcome. Registration is available for one class or the entire series. Sessions will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. one Saturday per month, including Oct. 22, Nov. 19, Dec. 17, Jan. 14 and Feb. 11.

This free program is for all ages, but children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Advance registration is required at 630-444-3190 or programs@kaneforest.org. Creek Bend Nature Center is located within LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve, 37W700 Dean St. in St. Charles.